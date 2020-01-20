Home Nation

Those opposing CAA mentally affected, need treatment: UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Protests against CAA have unfolded in several parts of the country since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including UP, where nearly 20 people have died.

Published: 20th January 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MATHURA: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act are "mentally affected and need treatment".

Interacting with reporters in Vrindavan he stressed that the amended law is not for withdrawing citizenship but for providing citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries.

"Those who are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are mentally affected. Such people should get medical treatment," Maurya said.

Protests against the contentious law have unfolded in several parts of the country since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 20 people have died.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The law excludes Muslims.

Maurya also said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants timely completion of the works without compromising on quality for the comprehensive development of Mathura.

"Officers have been told to ensure timely completion of works related to Ardha Kumbh of Vrindavan, slated for January 21," he said.

