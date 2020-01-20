Home Nation

Uddhav flexes muscle, shunts out Maharashtra bureaucrats close to Fadnavis

The Maharashtra CM also has clipped powers of powerful Shiv Sena ministers in his Cabinet.

Published: 20th January 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clipped powers of powerful Shiv Sena ministers while clearing the way of all impediments which could come in the way of the emergence of his son, Aaditya Thackeray. 

He has also moved against bureaucrats, deftly sidelining those known to be ‘arrogant’ and ‘close to earlier government’ and brought in his trusted men.

A case in point is Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, the widely acknowledged number 2 in the party who was given the urban development ministry.

However, Uddhav put the reins on him by deftly handing control of the main projects in the ministry to his NCP deputy.

ALSO READ | Industry cheers but BJP jeers at Uddhav government’s nightlife move for Mumbai

Eknath was seen as a leader of some 20 Sena MLA’s, who could have emerged as a threat to the party.   

“The CM is always accompanied by Sena minister and son Aaditya Thackeray or Subhash Desai. The legislators who were close to Shinde are now flocking to Uddhav for their work and approval of their constituency projects,” said a person close to Shinde.

He said Shinde was counted as the ‘guardian minister’ of Thane and Palghar district in the previous government.

“Now, he remains in charge for Thane only while Palghar’ has is with NCP.”

Apart from Shinde, power minister in the previous government Tanaji Sawant and Deepak Kesarkar, both close to Devendra Fadnavis, were not given a place in the cabinet.

The CM also tightened his grip on the administration, shunting out loyalists of the Fadnavis regime. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Aaditya Thackeray Eknath Shinde
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police arresting Amaravti Parirakshana Samiti leaders in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)
Amid protests, Jagan govt tables report on proposed three Andhra capitals at state Assembly
The tranquilised leopard was shifted to Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)
WATCH: Leopard spotted on terrace in Hyderabad
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp