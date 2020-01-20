Uddhav flexes muscle, shunts out Maharashtra bureaucrats close to Fadnavis

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clipped powers of powerful Shiv Sena ministers while clearing the way of all impediments which could come in the way of the emergence of his son, Aaditya Thackeray.

He has also moved against bureaucrats, deftly sidelining those known to be ‘arrogant’ and ‘close to earlier government’ and brought in his trusted men.

A case in point is Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, the widely acknowledged number 2 in the party who was given the urban development ministry.

However, Uddhav put the reins on him by deftly handing control of the main projects in the ministry to his NCP deputy.

Eknath was seen as a leader of some 20 Sena MLA’s, who could have emerged as a threat to the party.

“The CM is always accompanied by Sena minister and son Aaditya Thackeray or Subhash Desai. The legislators who were close to Shinde are now flocking to Uddhav for their work and approval of their constituency projects,” said a person close to Shinde.

He said Shinde was counted as the ‘guardian minister’ of Thane and Palghar district in the previous government.

“Now, he remains in charge for Thane only while Palghar’ has is with NCP.”

Apart from Shinde, power minister in the previous government Tanaji Sawant and Deepak Kesarkar, both close to Devendra Fadnavis, were not given a place in the cabinet.

The CM also tightened his grip on the administration, shunting out loyalists of the Fadnavis regime.