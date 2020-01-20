Uttarakhand groom prints pro-Citizenship Act message on wedding card

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A man in Dehradun has taken his support for the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act to another level. Mohit Mishra, 26, has printed his wedding card with a message of his support for the Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"I am lucky to have a soulmate who understands me and supports me through and through. We both decided to portray our support for CAA-NRC by printing in our wedding card," Mishra, whose wedding is scheduled on February 3, 2020, told TNIE.

Originally hailing from Chandausi of Uttar Pradesh, the management graduate has been living in Dehradun for over seven years now.

He has also been associated with many organizations working for animal welfare.

Sonam Pathak, his fiancé who is pursuing post-graduation in sociology said, "We both are in support of CAA-NRC. The act and the register are not against any citizens of India. Both are for the long-term good of the people."

An ardent 'Shaivite', Mishra has visited almost every shrine in Uttarakhand including the Char Dhams. "I have been associated with Mahadev Shiv since my childhood. He is an epitome of strength and spirituality," says Mishra.

The card, printed in a simple format in the Hindi language reads 'Mohit Weds Sonam'. After one reads the invitation card, a special note underlining reads, "We support CAA-NRC."

The wedding will take place in Chandausi of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on February 3, 2020.

"I wanted to contribute to nation-building. People are opposing the CAA without knowing about it. I want to spread awareness among people so that they understand the law," Mishra further added.

Earlier, last week Prashant Garhwal from Narsinghpur of Madhya Pradesh expressed his support for CAA-NRC in the same manner.