Home Nation

Uttarakhand groom prints pro-Citizenship Act message on wedding card

Mohit Mishra, 26, whose wedding is scheduled on February 3, 2020, told TNIE that he is lucky to have a soulmate who understands and supports him.

Published: 20th January 2020 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

CAA wedding card

Mohit Mishra (right) will tie knot with Sonam Pathak on February 3, 2020. (Photo | Express)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A man in Dehradun has taken his support for the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act to another level. Mohit Mishra, 26, has printed his wedding card with a message of his support for the Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC). 

"I am lucky to have a soulmate who understands me and supports me through and through. We both decided to portray our support for CAA-NRC by printing in our wedding card," Mishra, whose wedding is scheduled on February 3, 2020, told TNIE.

Originally hailing from Chandausi of Uttar Pradesh, the management graduate has been living in Dehradun for over seven years now.

He has also been associated with many organizations working for animal welfare.

Sonam Pathak, his fiancé who is pursuing post-graduation in sociology said, "We both are in support of CAA-NRC. The act and the register are not against any citizens of India. Both are for the long-term good of the people."

An ardent 'Shaivite', Mishra has visited almost every shrine in Uttarakhand including the Char Dhams. "I have been associated with Mahadev Shiv since my childhood. He is an epitome of strength and spirituality," says Mishra. 

The card, printed in a simple format in the Hindi language reads 'Mohit Weds Sonam'. After one reads the invitation card, a special note underlining reads, "We support CAA-NRC."

The wedding will take place in Chandausi of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on February 3, 2020.

"I wanted to contribute to nation-building. People are opposing the CAA without knowing about it. I want to spread awareness among people so that they understand the law," Mishra further added. 

Earlier, last week Prashant Garhwal from Narsinghpur of Madhya Pradesh expressed his support for CAA-NRC in the same manner. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA wedding card NRC wedding card pro-CAA-NRC support Dehradun wedding Mohit Mishra
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp