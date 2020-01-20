Will amend Citizenship Act if voted back to power: Ex-Uttarakhand CM

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Former chief minister Harish Rawat has said that if Indian National Congress is voted to power, it will change the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Rawat, general secretary of the party was addressing the workers of the party in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar district on Sunday. "We will amend CAA and rule out NRC to suit the spirit of democracy. The government should understand that people are against any discrimination. If Congress party is voted to power at Center, we will amend the law," said Rawat.

He also added that the government is acting like a dictator by imposing the law on people who are protesting against it.

Rawat also condemned the arrest of Sachin Upadhyay, brother of senior Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay.

"The police arrested Sachin Upadhyay deliberately on Sunday when the courts are closed. The action is politically motivated. We are not going to budge and will keep raising issues related to people," said the former CM on his Facebook page.