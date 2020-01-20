Woman Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh encounter 

RAIPUR: A woman Maoist of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in an edgy district of Bijapur, south Chhattisgarh, on Monday.
According to the police, the encounter took place near Tekulgundem, about 16 km away from Basaguda in Bijapur, after the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on the troops.
“Based on the information about the presence of around 20 armed Naxal cadres of banned outfit in the region of Tekulgundem and Narsapur, an operation was planned and launched by the CRPF, its elite unit CoBRA and the Basaguda police station force. During the search operation a body of the unidentified female cadre of Maoist was recovered by the forces”, said Sunderraj P, the inspector general of police (Bastar zone).
The security forces also recovered one 12-bore gun, detonators, explosives and other daily use items from the encounter site. There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces in the gun-battle, the IG stated. Bijapur is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict region of Bastar.
RAIPUR: A woman Maoist of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in an edgy district of Bijapur, south Chhattisgarh, on Monday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Vodafone, Bharti Airtel to be affected as SC rejects AGR review plea: Fitch Ratings
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC asks Tamil Nadu to inform if decision taken on convict's mercy plea
Two persons, suspected of murder, held in Kanataka's Channarayapatna
18-year-old Jannik Sinner revels in Roger Federer praise after first Grand Slam win
Nothing scripted for 'Friends' reunion: co-creator Marta Kauffman