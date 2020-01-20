Home Nation

Woman Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh encounter 



Maoists

For representational purposes ( Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: A woman Maoist of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in an edgy district of Bijapur, south Chhattisgarh, on Monday. 

According to the police, the encounter took place near Tekulgundem, about 16 km away from Basaguda in Bijapur, after the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire on the troops. 

“Based on the information about the presence of around 20 armed Naxal cadres of banned outfit in the region of Tekulgundem and Narsapur, an operation was planned and launched by the CRPF, its elite unit CoBRA and the Basaguda police station force. During the search operation a body of the unidentified female cadre of Maoist was recovered by the forces”, said Sunderraj P, the inspector general of police (Bastar zone). 

The security forces also recovered one 12-bore gun, detonators, explosives and other daily use items from the encounter site. There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces in the gun-battle, the IG stated. Bijapur is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict region of Bastar.

