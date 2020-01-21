Home Nation

After Akalis, BJP's partner JJP opts out of Delhi polls

Chautala told the media that his party would not field candidates 'as symbol is a very important issue and the JJP is unwilling to fight on a new symbol at such short notice'.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Akali Dal, BJP's another alliance partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, on Tuesday announced not to contest the assembly elections in Delhi, citing party symbol issue.

Chautala told the media that his party would not field candidates "as symbol is a very important issue and the JJP is unwilling to fight on a new symbol at such short notice".

"For the Delhi Assembly elections, we had requested the Election Commission to give election symbol of 'key' or 'slippers', which were given to another party. In such a situation, Jannayak Janata Party has decided not to contest the Delhi Assembly elections," Dushyant tweeted.

Chautala's announcement comes less than a day after BJP's another ally -- the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -- said to say off from the Delhi polls.

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act seems to have taken a toll on BJP ties with long-standing ally the SAD of Punjab, with the latter choosing not to jump into the election fray over alleged disagreement over CAA stand.

After two days of effort by both parties to convince each other over the contentious issues, the SAD on Monday declared that it will choose to stay away from the elections.

The Akalis are not only opposed to the nationwide National Register of Citizens, they wants the central government -- of which they are part of -- to also include the Muslims in the CAA.

Sources said the BJP offered the SAD three seat but it refused to climb down from its position on the CAA and NRC. As per the 2011 Census, Delhi has 4.43 per cent of its population that practices Sikh religion. The Sikh community has quite a few pockets of influence in the national capital.

Ridiculing SAD's claim that it had chosen not to contest the polls due to differences with the BJP over the CAA, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday challenged the Akalis to quit the alliance at the Centre to prove their sincerity with regard to the legislation.

"Why don't you (Akalis) walk the talk and show the people of India that you really stand against the divisive and destructive CAA?" asked the Chief Minister, urging the SAD minister in the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, to immediately resign in support of the stated stand on the controversial legislation.

Earlier, the JJP, which has a post-election alliance government in Haryana with the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government, had announced it will contest the Delhi polls, but said it was up to the saffron party to decide on the question of an alliance.

Dushyant had also announced the JJP would formally release its poll manifesto.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akali Dal JJP Delhi polls Delhi elections
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp