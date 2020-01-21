Aligarh police book Magsaysay awardee for ‘using foul language’ against Savarkar

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Noted social activist and Magsaysay Award winner Sandeep Pandey has been booked by Aligarh police for using abusive and inappropriate words for right-wing freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on Sunday. Pandey allegedly used objectionable language for Savarkar while addressing an anti-CAA protest assembly on AMU campus on Sunday.

Acting on the complaint lodged by one Rajiv Kumar Ashish, national vice-president of All India Hindu Mahasabha, which Savarkar was associated with, at Civil Lines police station area of Aligarh, the police authorities slapped case under Sections 153 A (provocation with intent to cause riots), and Section 505 (1) (b) (inciting public or community to commit an offence) of IPC.

The complainant claimed that through media reports he came to know that Pandey had not only used foul language against Savarkar but also disrespected All India Hindu Mahasabha president Chakrapani Maharaj.

As per the sources, while addressing anti-CAA protestors in Aligarh, Pandey had claimed that the violence in AMU and Jamia Milia Islamia was not committed by the students. Instead the police had committed excesses on the students. He also accused BJP and RSS of having a role in violence on the campus of those universities. He had allegedly called Savarkar a ‘stooge and a broker’ of British.

He had allegedly said that Savarkar used to draw pension from British and he had apologised to British rulers to come out of jail. He had reportedly claimed that those were sitting in Parliament who had no role in country’s freedom struggle and that they would have to thrown out of the Parliament.

Demanding Pandey's immediate arrest, the complainant threatened to launch a nation-wide protest if police failed in discharging their duty. Rajiv Kumar Ashish claimed that he had also sent copies of his complaint to UP CM, UP DGP and Union Home minister.

However, the police authorities claimed that the probe into the allegations was on.