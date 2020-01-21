BMC sanitary inspector held for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

By PTI

MUMBAI: A sanitary inspector of the Mumbai civic body was arrested on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh for issuing a food license, an ACB official said.

Paresh Koregaonkar attached to R South ward was picked up when he was accepting the money from the complainant at the latter's shop in suburban Malad, he said. A case is being registered against Koregaonkar.

In a separate incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials had arrested three police constables on January 18 for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the owner of a street food stall in Dharavi, the official said on Monday.

The ACB had also picked up a civilian for allegedly accepting the bribe money on behalf of the constables, identified as Sandip Rane, Mukund Shinde, and Sanjay Talekar.

They all are attached to the Dharavi police station in central Mumbai.