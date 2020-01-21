Home Nation

Congress joined government as Muslims insisted on keeping BJP out: Ashok Chavan

The senior Congress leader purportedly made the remarks while addressing an anti-CAA rally in Nanded in Maharashtra.

Published: 21st January 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress joined the government in Maharashtra only after the Muslims in the state directed the party to do so, PWD minister in MVA government under Uddahv Thackeray has said. The statement made by Ashok Chavan has put Shiv Sena in fix.

Chavan, who addressed an anti-CAA rally in Nanded on Monday said, “All our Muslim brethren told us that the BJP is the biggest enemy of Muslims and to prevent it from coming to power again the Congress needs to join the government in Maharashtra. That is the reason why the Congress is in power in Maharashtra today and till the Congress is in power, it shall ensure that the CAA is not implemented in the state.”

“Any central legislation needs help from the state for its implementation. Though there is a three-party government in Maharashtra, Congress shall strive hard to see that CAA is not implemented in the state,” Chavan told the anti-CAA, NRC, NPR protestors at Nanded.

While criticizing Chavan’s statement the BJP has also targeted Shiv Sena.

“Chavan’s statement is sheer appeasement for the Muslim community and it shows how the vote bank politics runs,” state BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said while criticizing Chavan.

He also questioned Shiv Sena’s Hindutva plank.

“Why isn’t Shiv Sena reacting to Chavan’s statement,” Kadam asked, while another BJP leader Kirit Somaiya asked, “whether Shiv Sena too is appeasing Muslims just to block BJP’s advent?”

While the Congress has supported Chavan’s statements at the protests in Nanded, the Shiv Sena, however, has avoided comments on the controversy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Ashok Chavan Shiv Sena BJP Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp