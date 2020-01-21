Congress joined government as Muslims insisted on keeping BJP out: Ashok Chavan

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress joined the government in Maharashtra only after the Muslims in the state directed the party to do so, PWD minister in MVA government under Uddahv Thackeray has said. The statement made by Ashok Chavan has put Shiv Sena in fix.

Chavan, who addressed an anti-CAA rally in Nanded on Monday said, “All our Muslim brethren told us that the BJP is the biggest enemy of Muslims and to prevent it from coming to power again the Congress needs to join the government in Maharashtra. That is the reason why the Congress is in power in Maharashtra today and till the Congress is in power, it shall ensure that the CAA is not implemented in the state.”

“Any central legislation needs help from the state for its implementation. Though there is a three-party government in Maharashtra, Congress shall strive hard to see that CAA is not implemented in the state,” Chavan told the anti-CAA, NRC, NPR protestors at Nanded.

While criticizing Chavan’s statement the BJP has also targeted Shiv Sena.

“Chavan’s statement is sheer appeasement for the Muslim community and it shows how the vote bank politics runs,” state BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said while criticizing Chavan.

He also questioned Shiv Sena’s Hindutva plank.

“Why isn’t Shiv Sena reacting to Chavan’s statement,” Kadam asked, while another BJP leader Kirit Somaiya asked, “whether Shiv Sena too is appeasing Muslims just to block BJP’s advent?”

While the Congress has supported Chavan’s statements at the protests in Nanded, the Shiv Sena, however, has avoided comments on the controversy.