Congress plans door-to-door mass outreach on CAA-NRC-NPR

The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party, passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA on grounds that it discriminates on the basis of religion. 

Published: 21st January 2020

Muslim women stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghantaghar in old city area of Lucknow on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By  Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Flooded with queries from several state units and party leaders, including elected members, regarding CAA-NRC-NPR, the Congress research department has now prepared a FAQ and answers on these issues as the party plans to start a door-to-door campaign on the lines of the BJP to reach out to the people explaining the impact of the legislation. 

The BJP’s massive outreach exercise targeting the opposition on the newly amended legislation has left the grand old party worried and its state units have expressed apprehensions of BJP convincing people about the CAA and garnering support. 

According to party sources, many state Congress units informed the central leadership that there is confusion over the CAA-NRC-NPR and their links and they would want to understand the issue better before they reach out to the people.    

The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA on grounds that it discriminates on the basis of religion. 

The party’s research department under Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda was tasked to decode CAA-NRC-NPR in the simplest possible language. 

“We prepared a document explaining the impact the three will have on the common people and circulated it to state units. There is a lot of confusion even among government officials on the matter and things need to be put in perspective.

With massive resources and cadre, the BJP has an advantage when it comes to reaching out to the masses, but we are making efforts to tell people what lies behind the law,” said a Congress leader.    

The party also plans to start door-to-door outreach exercise explaining its anti-CAA stand and how the law has created an environment of fear and anxiety in the country, especially among religious and linguistic minorities. 

Include Muslims in CAA, Netaji’s kin urges government

West Bengal BJP’s vice-president Chandra Bose urged the Centre to grant citizenship even to Muslims under the CAA.

“This clause should be included to send a message that CAA is not based on religion,” the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose said. Referring to state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s recent controversial remarks, Bose tweeted, “Dogs are man’s best friend...It’s become the practice of many to state that ‘you will be shot & killed like a dog!’ Using this phrase must stop!”

West Bengal to pass resolution against CAA

Facing Opposition attacks for not passing a resolution against CAA in the state assembly, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced her government would do so soon.

“We have already passed a resolution on NRC. We will also pass a resolution within three to four days demanding the withdrawal of the CAA,” she said.

She also urged the CMs of opposition-ruled states not to take part in NPR exercise and said if they agree, she was ready to hold a meeting in Kolkata.

