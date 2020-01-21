Home Nation

De-radicalisation camps needed: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Army soldiers take position during an encounter in which three top Hizbul militants were eliminated at Wani in Shopian district, south Kashmir on Monday. (Photo | Zahoor PunjabI/EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh on Monday came out in support of de-radicalisation camps for youths who had gone astray in the militancy-hit region.

“Some people, especially young minds, have got affected. If any such facility comes up in Kashmir, it will be a good sign. It should happen. It will definitely help the people, especially those who have gone astray,” Singh said at a media briefing.

Pakistan and its agencies have tried to foster and spread radicalisation in Kashmir, he added. The DGP said if a sensible arrangement is made, where the people from civil society and experts deal with relevant aspects including religion for wayward youths, it would be a good development.

At the press conference, Singh also said that sacked Deputy SP Davinder Singh’s frequent visits to Bangladesh were being probed. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Davinder used to visit Bangladesh as his daughters are pursuing MBBS there, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (L) with IG Vijay Kumar address a press conference in Srinagar Monday | PTI

Davinder was arrested along with two top Hizbul militants and an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants on January 11.

The DGP said whatever investigators had found during Davinder’s interrogation and probe were handed over to the NIA.

“We have not spared anybody. Who goes against the law is the enemy of the law. And whosoever is enemy of law, strict action will be taken against them. We have never shown any leniency in dealing with such cases,” Singh said.

“There is no bar on investigating any complaints against him (Davinder) if we receive a formal complaint,” the DGP said in response to a question on reports that the sacked police officer had committed several illegal acts but were overlooked.

“You are talking about incidents of long ago. The officers concerned at that time must have looked into it. But there is no bar on investigating if something comes to the fore.” 

Hizbul trio gunned down

Security forces on Monday killed three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a rogue policeman who had decamped with eight weapons from the residence of an ex-MLA in Srinagar in 2018, in an encounter in Shopian district.

Police, CRPF and Army reached Wachi where they came under hostile fire. In the ensuing gunfight, Waseem Ahmad Wani, Adil Bashir Sheikh and Jehangir were killed. Adil, a former SPO, had deserted police force after decamping with seven AK assault rifles and a pistol.

