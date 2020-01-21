Home Nation

Decision-making ability, not fund lacking in Modi government: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said the Centre did not lack funds for development projects but it lacked the ability to take decisions.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

“In five years I have awarded work worth Rs 17 lakh crore, this year I wish to award projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore. There is no dearth of money in this government, the only thing lacking is the mentality and intention to get things done and make decisions,” the minister said at an event in Nagpur and added this was the government’s main drawback.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the government stalling some National Highway Authority of India projects last year as it considered them to be financially unviable. 

The Nagpur MP has often been candid on party affairs. In 2016, he had said its 2014 poll slogan of 'achhe din' had turned into a bane.

In October last, he said the BJP had made promises and not fulfilled them as they didn’t expect such a huge mandate.

More recently, after the party’s defeat in three Assembly elections, Gadkari had asked the leadership to own it up.

“Defeat is an orphan which no one wants to accept,” he said.

In Nagpur, speaking about bureaucrats, he said, “Day before yesterday, I was in the highest forum, where they were saying that they will start this and that. I told them why would you start? If you had that potential, why were you working here as an IAS officer?”

