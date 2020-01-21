Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coal-belching Jharia in Jharkhand continues to be the most polluted city in India, while Delhi has made marginal improvement in reducing air pollution, according to a Greenpeace India report released on Tuesday.

Delhi is the 10th-most polluted city in India, it was at the eighth spot a year ago.

Jharkhand's Dhanbad, known for its rich coal reserves and industries, is the second-most polluted city in India, according to the report based on analysis of PM10 data from 287 cities across the country.

Lunglei in Mizoram is the least polluted followed by Meghalaya's Dowki, according to the report.

Six of the top-10 polluted cities are in Uttar Pradesh -- Noida, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Allahabad, Moradabad and Firozabad.