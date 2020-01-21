Home Nation

'Look at these cowards, 31 going to Jammu and only five to Kashmir': Mani Shankar Aiyar attacks Modi govt

About 36 Union Ministers are scheduled to visit it from January 18-25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region.

Published: 21st January 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mani Shankar Aiyar

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar (File | PTI)

By ANI

MALAPPURAM: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who is known for making controversial remarks, on Monday launched an attack on 36 Union Cabinet ministers visiting Jammu and Kashmir, by calling them "cowards".

Addressing a public gathering on CAA here, he said, "They are sending 36 union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir. But, look at these cowards, 31 are going to Jammu and only five to Kashmir."

He further questioned, "And who are they going to talk in Kashmir? To the former Chief Ministers? They can't. They are all in jail. Farooq Abdullah is in jail. Omar Abdullah is in jail. Mehbooba (Mufti) is in jail. Whom are they going to talk to?"

On January 15, it was reported that in a massive outreach by the central government in Jammu and Kashmir two months after it formally became a union territory, about 36 Union Ministers are scheduled to visit it from January 18-25 to meet people and exchange ideas on the possibilities in the region.

Referring to the majority of the ruling BJP in the Lower House, Aiyar said, "Immediately...these arrogant people, it just went to their heads. They said this is the golden opportunity. We are never going to get 303 seats again. Let us push through all the anti-Muslim legislation that we have in mind."

Meanwhile, commenting on the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the bifurcation of the erstwhile state, Aiyar said, "They are trying to create a political class. Political class grows from among the people. You cannot have a BJP that doesn't have a single vote in the Valley coming up."

"Yes, there are traitors like the ones we are seeing now, but then in every society, there are traitors. These are not representatives of the people, if they were, they would have been elected many many years ago...How many elections we have had in J-K? Some of these people are those who were elected and have now decided to betray the cause for which they stood," he said.

Commenting on the Shaheen Bagh protests, the Congress leader said, "And why are they so frightened of going to Shaheen Bagh? For 34 days, they have been sitting there protesting against this attempt to divide India once again on religious grounds."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mani Shankar Aiyar Article 370
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp