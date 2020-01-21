Home Nation

Maharashtra government to make Marathi mandatory in all schools

He made the comment during an interaction organised by the 'Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh'. The next session of the Assembly will be held in February.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will enact a law during the next Assembly session, making it mandatory to teach Marathi language in all schools in the state irrespective of mediums of instructions, said Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Tuesday.

Desai, a Shiv Sena leader who is also the Marathi Language Minister, said the draftbill in this connection is being prepared.

"The government will frame a law in next month's Assembly session, making it mandatory to teach Marathi language from Class 1 to Class 10 in all schools irrespective of media of all instructions," a statement quoted Desai as saying during the interaction.

He said there are 25,000 English medium schools in the state and their number is increasing. "Marathi is not taught at these schools or is kept as an optional subject. Teaching Marathi will be made mandatory at all such schools," Desai said.

He said the government intends to carry out all its business in Marathi and added files without notings in the state language will not be accepted.

Maharashtra Marathi
