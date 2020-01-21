Home Nation

Plea in SC challenges constitutional validity of the minorities panel

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the National Commission for Minorities set up under a 1992 law.

Published: 21st January 2020 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the National Commission for Minorities set up under a 1992 law.

The plea was filed by six petitioners from Uttar Pradesh alleging that the Hindu community is being discriminated against on the grounds of religion as a number of beneficiary schemes carrying a budget of Rs 4,700 crore have been initiated in favour of some religious minorities even though the Constitution does not conceive special provisions in the name of any religion.

The court gave the Centre four weeks to respond to the petition.

The petitioners stated that special benefits and advantages within the sweep of Article 15(4) of the Constitution can be provided only to those communities which are found to be ‘socially and educationally backward’ classes of citizens. 

“No religion or religious groups can be promoted using taxpayers’ money and therefore, no minorities’ commission can be created,” the plea stated, adding that the central government cannot promote ‘minorityism’ as it shows inclination towards minorities and allures them to flourish by initiating welfare programmes targeted at them.

“Such an action will be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India and give rise to separatists sowing seeds for another division of the nation,” the plea stated while seeking striking down of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992 and restraining the central government from implementing and spending any money from government funds on schemes designed for minorities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Commission for Minorities Supreme Court
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp