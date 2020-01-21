PM: those rejected by people spreading lies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seeking to portray the protests against the Citizenship Amendments Act (CAA) as an ideological battle waged by the Opposition against the BJP after the party returned to power at the Centre with improved numbers last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that those rejected by the people were spreading “lies and misinformation”.

The veiled reference was the opposition support to the anti-CAA protests across the country.

“There are people who dislike the principles which guide us. Our problems are not because we’re doing something wrong. It’s because people of this country are blessing us. Those rejected by the public in elections are left with very few weapons, and one of them is to spread misinformation,” remarked Modi at the BJP headquarters on Monday, while hailing the unanimous election of J P Nadda as party chief.

The PM asserted that “those rejected by the people are taking recourse to spreading falsehoods and they have a full ecosystem for that”. BJP workers “do not need to seek validation from an ecosystem that will never accept us”, he asserted.Some people have objections to the BJP’s ideals, and party workers should not hope for these critics to change their stand, Modi said, adding, “This group has never been with us and will not be with us.”

Addressing BJP workers, Modi stated, “We will have to face more challenges than what we faced as a political party in the opposition.” Lauding Nadda, who took over the reins of the party on Monday, Modi shared anecdotes about working with him in the past as a BJP functionary. He illustrated Nadda’s example to stress on the rise of the party workers to high positions in the party.

“From the beginning itself, the party has had the tendency to expand horizontally with the vertical development of the workers. Workers of the party grow in the organisation and the outfit also expands,” said the PM, while exuding confidence that the BJP under Nadda will march ahead by abiding to basic principles and ideologies of the party.

Yogi mobbed for selfie by party workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the star attraction in the electoral college for the election of the BJP president. Party leaders and workers mobbed him to take selfies. Later, Yogi warmly greeted Nadda in his office.

Advani dominates banners at BJP HQ

BJP patriarch L K Advani visited the party headquarters after a long gap. He along with former BJP president MM Joshi shared dais to felicitate Nadda. Large pictures of Advani also dotted banners at the BJP headquarters.

Heartiest congratulations to J P Nadda ji...This is a matter of pride for Bihar residents that a son of Patliputra has taken charge of the world’s largest political organisation-Ram Vilas Paswan, LJP leader

Heartiest congratulations to JPNadda ji on being elected as the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Wishing him all success in his new task-Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD president