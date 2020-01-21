Sonia Gandhi dissolves Punjab Congress committee, retains Jakhar as state unit chief

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday dissolved the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and all-district committees in the state with immediate effect, though its state unit president Sunil Jakhar will remain unchanged.

This was done to rejuvenate party workers and leaders before Punjab goes to polls.

"As since then, the same committee continued with the new state president Sunil Jakhar so it was to be revamped and new faces were to be given a chance and many other leaders to be adjusted besides a much smaller committee to be constituted for better coordination between the government and the party,’’ said a

congress leader.

However, speculations in the party-circle are rife that Jakhar too might be replaced later as there have been differences between him and CM Amarinder Singh on certain issues in the past but both leaders have put a united face and dismissed such claims.

Further, Amarinder and Jakhar had recently met and spoken to all party MLAs together and collected their feedback on various issues.

Sources said that the state unit of the party has also been dissolved.

This unit had 36 vice presidents, 96 general secretaries, and a 68-member executive committee.

The Congress dissolved the state unit a day after Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and held detailed discussions with her.

An eleven-member panel has been formed or better coordination between the government and the party.

The AICC Punjab in-charge, Asha Kumari will head the panel. The members include Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, PCC chief Sunil Jakhar, AICC general secretary Ambika Soni, Punjab cabinet ministers SS Channi, SS Arora and Vijay Inder Singla, political secretary to CM Sandeep Sandhu, MLAs Kuljit Nagra and Gurkirat Singh Kotli.