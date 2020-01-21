Home Nation

Want to get firsthand account of problems people face: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on J&K outreach

Naqvi refused to comment on criticism from some quarters about the ministers for not including seven districts of Kashmir in their outreach programme.

SRINAGAR: The purpose of the Centre's outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir is to get firsthand account of problems being faced by the people and address them, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

Naqvi was the first Union minister to visit Kashmir on Tuesday as part of the Centre's outreach programme.

"The objective of this dialogue is to go close to the people, listen to their problems and needs and also fund solutions to their problems," the Union minister for minority Affairs told reporters here.

Naqvi, who laid the foundation stone for a development project at Harwan on the outskirts of the city, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to ensure that the benefits of the positive changes initiated by the Central government should reach the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The aspirations and expectations of the people were not upheld and the corruption had eaten into Jammu and Kashmir. Some people had benefited themselves but we want prosperity for all," Naqvi said.

Asked why only five ministers were visiting Kashmir against 31 going to Jammu, he said the present outreach programme was just a beginning.

"This is not the last programme. This initiative will continue," the minister said.

Naqvi refused to comment on criticism from some quarters about the ministers for not including seven districts of Kashmir in their outreach programme.

