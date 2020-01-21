Home Nation

Won’t tolerate insult to Shivaji, says Sena after spoofed video showing Modi as Maratha warrior goes viral

The clip has led to fresh controversy in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut saying that such insult to Shivaji Maharaj won’t be tolerated.

Published: 21st January 2020 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference after the party's meeting in Mumbai Thursday Nov. 7 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A morphed video clip from recently released Bollywood film Tanhaji that shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Home Minister Amit Shah as Shivaji’s satrap Tanaji Malusare has revived the controversy over insult of the great Maratha warrior king.

The clip shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as Udaybhan Singh Rathore and appears to be made in Delhi Assembly campaign. However, the clip has led to fresh controversy in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut saying that such insult to Shivaji Maharaj won’t be tolerated.

“I saw the clip where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and subedar Tanhaji are being used for political purposes. Faces of political leaders are morphed on Chhatrapati Shivaji and Tanhaji and are being circulated for an election campaign. Shivaji Maharaj is our idol and we will not tolerate his insult,” Raut said here on Tuesday.

“I’ve sent this clip to all the leaders who were accusing me of insulting Chhatrapati a few days back and I’m awaiting their reactions,” Raut added while referring to the controversy last week when he had questioned former Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale’s heredity who is a 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Raut did so while criticizing the book ‘Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’ written by Jai Bhagwan Goyal, a former Delhi Shiv Sena leader. The book was released in the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi earlier this month. It stirred a political controversy as the Shiv Sena slammed the BJP over the book and the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party also questioned the comparison.

Just as the BJP had tried to dissociate itself with the book back then, it dissociated itself with the video clip gone viral on social media today.

“The video clip was circulated from twitter handle ‘Political Kida’. It is not BJP’s official video. It has not been circulated from BJP’s handle and it hasn’t been used in the campaign either,” BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said.

Kadam also added that the BJP won’t ever justify comparing Shivaji Maharaj to anybody. However, it appears that Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut needs such issues not-related to the BJP to save face after statements made by the likes of Ashok Chavan.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut Tanaji Malusare Amit Shah Narendra Modi
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp