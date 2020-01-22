Home Nation

After Mayawati, now Akhilesh Yadav wants open debate with BJP

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged the BJP gives money to the people and asks them to support the citizenship law.

Published: 22nd January 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah for challenging opposition leaders for a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that his party is ready to hold a discussion on development.

"As far as debate is concerned, finalise the venue. Select your favourite channels and anchors. We are ready to do a debate on development," Yadav told reporters here.

His remarks came a day after Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav for a debate on the CAA.

ALSO READ | Mayawati accepts Amit Shah's challenge, says BSP ready to debate on CAA

Yadav alleged the BJP is misusing its majority by playing with the Constitution and said the voice of the people cannot be suppressed in a democratic society.

"They (BJP) are playing with the Constitution as they have the majority. You cannot suppress the voice of the people. Democracy becomes strong when people continue raising their voices," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged the BJP gives money to the people and asks them to support the citizenship law.

"It is the BJP which gives money and asks the people to come in their support. Women and youths, who are protesting against this law, are doing so on their own. This law is not in the best interest of the masses. People do not accept it," Yadav said.

"The numbers of the caste census, which has been conducted, should be released. Why is the government withholding these data? The day when the numbers of the caste census will come out, the brawl between Hindu and Muslims will end," he further said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Akhilesh Yadav CAA debate Citizenship Amendment Act
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp