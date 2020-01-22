After Mayawati, now Akhilesh Yadav wants open debate with BJP

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah for challenging opposition leaders for a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that his party is ready to hold a discussion on development.

"As far as debate is concerned, finalise the venue. Select your favourite channels and anchors. We are ready to do a debate on development," Yadav told reporters here.

His remarks came a day after Shah challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav for a debate on the CAA.

ALSO READ | Mayawati accepts Amit Shah's challenge, says BSP ready to debate on CAA

Yadav alleged the BJP is misusing its majority by playing with the Constitution and said the voice of the people cannot be suppressed in a democratic society.

"They (BJP) are playing with the Constitution as they have the majority. You cannot suppress the voice of the people. Democracy becomes strong when people continue raising their voices," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged the BJP gives money to the people and asks them to support the citizenship law.

"It is the BJP which gives money and asks the people to come in their support. Women and youths, who are protesting against this law, are doing so on their own. This law is not in the best interest of the masses. People do not accept it," Yadav said.

"The numbers of the caste census, which has been conducted, should be released. Why is the government withholding these data? The day when the numbers of the caste census will come out, the brawl between Hindu and Muslims will end," he further said.