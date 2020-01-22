Home Nation

Amid protests over CAA and NRC, Modi government says NPR is voluntary

The clarification came from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy who also said that the Centre will keep sensitising states over NPR.

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Tuesday clarified that disclosing information under the National Population Register (NPR) is voluntary and not mandatory. 

The clarification came from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy who also said that the Centre will keep sensitising states over NPR, which along with CAA-NRC, has caused countrywide protests.

The clarification comes at a time when several states, including Kerala and West Bengal, have opposed NPR, saying it is a prelude to a countrywide NRC.

Speaking to journalists, Reddy said, “Disclosure of information in NPR is voluntary only,” said Reddy, adding NPR is a constitutional obligation and state governments should not oppose it. He pointed out that NPR was first initiated by the Congress-led UPA in 2010 and it is a constitutional obligation.

The minister also said the central government will keep sensitising states about various aspects of the NPR exercise that will be carried out along with the house-listing phase of the Census 2021 from April 1 to September 30, 2020.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to her counterparts in the Northeast and non-BJP states to carefully study the NPR form, its questions and criteria before taking a decision on updating it. The Kerala government has announced that it will implement the census exercise but will not cooperate on NPR.

The NPR exercise conducted in 2010 and updated in 2015 collected details on 14 parameters, but the upcoming NPR will seek details more parameters, which includes some new columns, seeking details on mother’s tongue, ‘place of birth of parents’, and last place of residence’ along with other information like Aadhaar (optional), voter ID card, passport, mobile phone and driving licence numbers.  

The government on Tuesday also asserted that census data is confidential and guaranteed under the law and those violating it will be punished. In a series of tweets, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India (RGI) said 2021 would be the first-ever census to be conducted with a mixed-mode approach — a mobile app (created in-house by RGI office).

“While confidentiality about your data is guaranteed by Census Act, 1948, the same law specifies a penalty for both public and census officials for non-compliance or violation of any provision of the Act,” the RGI said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Population Register NPR NRC Citizenship Act CAA Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp