Nation

At least five feared dead in Jharkhand's Chaibasa following clash over ‘Patthalgadi’

Though there is no official confirmation in this regard, senior officials in district administration claimed that they have strong inputs that at least five villagers of Buru Gulikera have been killed

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: At least five persons were reportedly killed at Buru Gulikera village under Sonua Police Station of Chaibasa in Jharkhand allegedly after a clash that took place among villagers during a meeting on ‘Patthalgadi’ on Sunday.

Though there is no official confirmation in this regard, senior officials in district administration claimed that they have strong inputs that at least five villagers of Buru Gulikera have been killed following a violent clash between two groups.

According to the sources, the clash took place between ‘Patthalgadi’ supporters and those who were against it, while documents like Aadhaar and Voter Identity cards were being collected by ‘Patthalgadi’ activists following a heated exchange leading to the killing of at least five persons while some others are also said to be missing.

Collection of government documents was being done in the area for the last 10-15 days which was being opposed by some of the villagers which finally resulted in a violent clash between the two groups, it said.

Senior officials of the district administration have been camping near the village, but no dead body has been recovered while the report was being filed till late in the night on Tuesday.

“We have inputs that few people have been killed following a clash which took place during a meeting in Buru Gulikera village, but no dead body has been recovered so far. It is yet to ascertain who were the people who got killed and who killed them as none of the villagers are cooperating with the police,”
said Chaibasa Deputy Commissioner Arwa Rajkamal.

Notably, the area being left-wing extremism (LWE) affected, police are taking all precautions to reach out to the villagers as there are possibilities that the Maoists might have planted land mines on the way to the village.

TAGS
Jharkhand Patthalgadi Chaibasa
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
