BJP plans conclave in February as a show of strength 

In the past four years, the BJP has seemingly not stuck to the norms for timely calling meetings of the party’s national executive and national council. 

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:31 PM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hugs BJP's national president JP Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hugs BJP's national president JP Nadda. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP is likely to hold the national council meeting of the party next month for endorsement of its newly elected president J P Nadda.

The BJP is bracing up for a large gathering on the lines of the 2010 Bhopal conclave when then party chief Nitin Gadkari was endorsed.

The last national council meeting was held in Kozhikode in 2016 when former party chief Amit Shah was endorsed.

The last meeting of the national executive was called in the national capital about eight months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

With the BJP facing strong protests against the CAA, the saffron outfit is keen to rally the party workers to counter the narrative of the Narendra Modi government pushing contentious legislations in Parliament. 

“The BJP leadership can broaden the scope of the delegates in the national council on the lines of the two such meetings on the eve of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections for larger workers’ participations,” said a senior party functionary.

“Usually the participation in the national council has been in the range of 3,000-12,000, with the maximum which could be recalled for Bhopal when Gadkari’s election as BJP president in 2010 was to be endorsed.” 

The BJP will soon announce dates and venue for the national council, with party leaders stating that Delhi, because of logistical issues, could again host the conclave. 

After the Bhubaneswar national executive in 2017, the BJP has been calling such meetings in the national capital, with the last such meet taking place at the Ambedkar International Centre when Shah’s tenure was extended for the Lok Sabha polls.

