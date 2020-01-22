Home Nation

Brazilian President’s India tour begins from Friday, business avenues up for talks

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro on Friday will begin a four-day visit to India where he is also invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day parade.

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 11:49 AM

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Officials said that the Brazilian president, during his visit, will also look for ways to boost trade relations with India.

According to officials, Bolsonaro, who will be on his first visit to India, will be accompanied by a large business delegation and other top officials.

“President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be paying a state visit to India from January 24-27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will be the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26,” the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that the visit is expected to enhance and strengthen the multi-faceted ties between the two countries.

The last visit by a Brazilian President was in October 2016 when Michel Temer visited India on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Goa. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet Bolsanaro on Saturday.

The Brazilian President will address business leaders at the India-Brazil Business Forum on January 27, the MEA said.

The two countries feel that there is huge potential to enhance the bilateral trade further.

“Both sides will focus on boosting trade and investment during the visit,” an official said.

Indian investments in Brazil were around $6 billion and Brazilian investments in India are estimated at $1 billion in 2018.

