Centre approves creation of 2,000 posts in CISF

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

A Central Industrial Security Force guard stands outside the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved the creation of 2,000 posts in the CISF, the force that is mandated to ensure security at vital installations, including airports, atomic installations, metro networks.

The Central Industrial Security Force guards about 60 civil airports in the country and has an elite VVIP security wing under its command called the Special Security Group (SSG).

The Union Home Ministry has recently given approval for the creation of about 2,000 posts in the CISF, a senior home ministry official said on Tuesday.

With the sanctioned posts, from constables to the inspector level, the CISF can raise two more battalions (1,000 personnel each) within the next two years, the official said. The current strength of the CISF is about 1.8 lakh personnel.

The CISF guards civil airports, nuclear plants, power stations, vital government buildings, Delhi Metro besides a host of other key installations. 

The centre is also all set to hand over the security-related duties at Srinagar and Jammu airports to the CISF by the end of this month. The CISF will replace the J-K Police.

TAGS
Central Industrial Security Force
India Matters
