Home Nation

Decoding coronavirus: Why India is worried?

The 2019 nCoV is a new strain of corona viruses and has not been previously detected in humans.

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Workers from a cleaning service spray disinfectant at the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) area at Incheon international airport, west of Seoul, on January 21, 2020. South Korea on January 20 confirmed its first case of the SARS-like virus that is spreading in China, as concerns mount about a wider outbreak.

Workers from a cleaning service spray disinfectant at the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) area at Incheon international airport, west of Seoul, on January 21, 2020. South Korea on January 20 confirmed its first case of the SARS-like virus that is spreading in China, as concerns mount about a wider outbreak. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

What is nCoV?

The 2019 nCoV is a new strain of coronaviruses and has not been previously detected in humans. It comes from a large family of viruses the illnesses range from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

They transmit from animals to humans and on Monday Chinese authorities confirmed human to the human transmission too. Of nearly 300 patients detected with the virus, 6 have died.

What are the signs of nCoV and what precautions can you take?

The signs of the infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulty, pneumonia, severe acute respiratory illness, kidney failure and death.

One must avoid close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory illnesses, stay away from the dead farm or wild animal carcasses, practice good hygiene and cough etiquettes. 
  
Why India needs to worry?

As a large number of people travel to and from China, Japan, Thailand and Korea where the outbreak has reached, there is a fear of a possible outbreak in India too. 

The country is now screening passengers coming from these countries at seven airports for any possible infection and has asked states to review their preparedness for severe respiratory illness outbreaks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp