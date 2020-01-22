Home Nation

I&B's draft Cable TV amendment bill seeks increase in monetary penalty amount

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has proposed amendments to the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1995, increasing the monetary penalty amount and insertion of a subsection on penalties for violation of the Programme Code and the Advertisement Code.

The ministry has asked for suggestions and feedback from the general public and stakeholders on the draft 'Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020'.

Anyone who contravenes any of the provisions of this Act shall be punishable, for the first offence, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine which may extend to Rs 1000 or with both, according to the draft bill.

Every subsequent offence will invite imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years and a fine which may extend to Rs 5000.

"Where an offence under this Act has been committed by a company, every person who, at the time the offence was committed, was in charge of and was responsible to the company for the conduct of the business of the company, as well as the company, shall be deemed to be guilty of the offence and shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly," the draft says.

According to the bill, the Centre may specify the names of Doordarshan channels or the channels operated by or on behalf of Parliament, to be mandatorily carried by the cable operators in their cable service and the manner of reception and re-transmission of such channels.

