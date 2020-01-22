Home Nation

Kolkata school let out for wedding, cancels annual sports day

The school authorities said the premises were let out for the wedding for two days without their permission at the behest of local councillor Ram Piyari Ram.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOLKATA: The premises of a state-run girls' school in Kolkata's Garden Reach area was let out for a wedding on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of its annual sports day.

The school authorities said the premises were let out for the wedding for two days without their permission at the behest of local councillor Ram Piyari Ram.

However, Ram said the authorities had given prior permission for the function, stating that no programmes or academic activities were happening at the school during these two days.

The councillor is a member of the managing committee of another school located in the same compound.

As tents were put up on the ground of the school for the wedding, the annual sports could not be held, a senior official of the Garden Reach Girls' Higher Secondary School said.

The school, having a strength of around 1,100, functions in morning and afternoon shifts. State school education department officials were, however, not available for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Piyari Ram Garden Reach
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp