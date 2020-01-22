Home Nation

Prithviraj Chavan’s claim of 2014 proposal illogical: Shiv Sena

The editorial from the Sena mouthpiece also hit out at the BJP blaming it for “cruelly breaking off the alliance with Shiv Sena”.

Published: 22nd January 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addresses a press conference after the party's meeting in Mumbai Thursday Nov. 7 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While stating that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan’s claim of a proposal from Shiv Sena to form a government to keep BJP away from power in 2014 “is devoid of logic”, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday said while lashing out at the BJP for its “variety of masks”.

“The Congress was thrashed out in Maharashtra in the 2014 election under the leadership of Prithviraj Chavan. Congress then did not have a ‘voice’. The question of going to Chavan with the proposal to form a government does not arise,” the editorial said while refuting Chavan’s claim that after the 2014 Maharashtra polls, Shiv Sena and NCP had approached him to form a coalition government to stop the BJP. But the Congress had rejected the demand immediately.

ALSO READ: Prithviraj Chavan should reveal name of the leader who proposed tie-up in 2014, says Sena

The editorial from the Sena mouthpiece, however, also observed that its tie-up with the Congress and NCP after last year’s assembly elections materialized because NCP Chief Sharad Pawar didn’t allow “political manoeuvring” even by BJP top brass succeed and that the Congress president Sonai Gandhi didn’t reject the alliance proposal.

The editorial also hit out at the BJP blaming it for “cruelly breaking off the alliance with Shiv Sena”.

“In 2014, the true face of BJP was exposed which the whole country saw... without thinking about Hindus, division of Hindu votes, relations of 25 years, the BJP cruelly broke off the alliance with Shiv Sena. This was the first mask of BJP that came off,” the editorial said.

While dubbing the BJP as “factory for manufacturing masks”, the editorial said, in 2014 “NCP’s Praful Patel came forward and extended unconditional support to BJP to form the government. Here, the second mask of the BJP came off. It can be safely said that all these things were planned in advance. When all this was unfolding, the Shiv Sena was not hiding behind any mask.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Saamna Prithviraj Chavan claim Congress-Shiv Sena alliance in 2014 BJP Maharashtra government
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp