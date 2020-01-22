Home Nation

Supreme Court asks high courts to restrain from passing orders on CAA

A Bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna heard more than 140 petitions challenging or supporting the law.

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the high courts across the country to restrain from passing any orders on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act while granting the Central government four weeks' time to file a reply on the petitions regarding the newly-amended law.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna heard more than 140 petitions challenging or supporting the law.

ALSO READ: Amid protests over CAA and NRC, Modi government says NPR is voluntary

The law fast-tracks the process of granting citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and took refuge in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Several petitions were filed in the top court and high courts across the country for and against the CAA. Centre had filed a transfer petition seeking transfer of CAA-related cases from high courts to the apex court.

The top court today also indicated at setting up a Constitution Bench to hear the petitions. The bench will also work out a schedule for hearing the cases and take up the cases after five weeks to pass interim orders.

ALSO READ: Hours after SC directive, Bombay HC refuses to hear PIL against CAA

It said that the petitions challenging CAA in Assam and Tripura will have to be segregated from other petitions challenging the Act.

Protests had erupted across the nation last month after the law received the presidential assent.

Earlier this month, Kerala became the first state to pass a resolution and move the top court to challenge its constitutional validity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court CAA NPR NRC
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp