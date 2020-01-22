Home Nation

Uttarakhand government to showcase 'Modi Trail' via App

The Android app will provide a virtual experience to tourists, visitors through pictures, audio and videos of the places where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited in the hill state.

Published: 22nd January 2020 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By VINEETUPADHYAY
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Taking a cue from Croatia which catalogued locations where the famous television series ‘Game of Thrones’ was shot, the Uttarakhand government has decided to design an Android app for a ‘Modi Trail’ which would give netizens a virtual tour of places visited by the PM.

Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, who recently visited Croatia, has decided to go ahead with the proposal. “I came across the mobile app in Croatia. They have done it wonderfully by cataloguing locations where the ‘Game of Thrones’ was shot. We plan to do the same with our ‘Modi Trail’s mobile app.”

The Android app will provide a virtual experience to tourists, visitors through pictures, audio and videos of the places where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited in the hill state.

The trail will have also showcase locations from Corbett Tiger Reserve in Ramnagar where Modi featured in an episode with Bear Grylls, as well as the cave where he meditated in Kedarnath last year.

Elaborating on details, officials from the tourism department said that tourist guides will be later equipped with gadgets and applications which help them connect to tourists and take them to locations visited by the PM.

Later, the plan is to broaden the scope of the app to allow tourist to book their tours and stays through their gadgets.

The trail is expected to include the picturesque Ramganga waterways. The meditation cave visited by Modi in May last year is already a hit among devotees and tourists alike at Kedarnath shrine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Game of Thrones Modi Trail PM Modi
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp