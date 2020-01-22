Uttarakhand government to showcase 'Modi Trail' via App

VINEETUPADHYAY By

DEHRADUN: Taking a cue from Croatia which catalogued locations where the famous television series ‘Game of Thrones’ was shot, the Uttarakhand government has decided to design an Android app for a ‘Modi Trail’ which would give netizens a virtual tour of places visited by the PM.

Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj, who recently visited Croatia, has decided to go ahead with the proposal. “I came across the mobile app in Croatia. They have done it wonderfully by cataloguing locations where the ‘Game of Thrones’ was shot. We plan to do the same with our ‘Modi Trail’s mobile app.”

The Android app will provide a virtual experience to tourists, visitors through pictures, audio and videos of the places where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited in the hill state.

The trail will have also showcase locations from Corbett Tiger Reserve in Ramnagar where Modi featured in an episode with Bear Grylls, as well as the cave where he meditated in Kedarnath last year.

Elaborating on details, officials from the tourism department said that tourist guides will be later equipped with gadgets and applications which help them connect to tourists and take them to locations visited by the PM.

Later, the plan is to broaden the scope of the app to allow tourist to book their tours and stays through their gadgets.

The trail is expected to include the picturesque Ramganga waterways. The meditation cave visited by Modi in May last year is already a hit among devotees and tourists alike at Kedarnath shrine.