1038 gram panchayats will practice organic farming in coming years: UP CM

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that 1038 gram panchayats in the districts, through which Ganga Yatra will pass, will practice organic farming in the coming years.

He was speaking while flagging off a 'rath' for the yatra scheduled from January 27 to 31. The yatra aims to raise awareness about the cleanliness of the river.

"With the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is starting 'Ganga Yatra'. Ganga is the symbol of the river civilization of India. Civilizations have developed on its banks and traditions have moved forward," the chief minister said.

Adityanath stressed on making people aware of the cleanliness of the Ganga river which is not only linked to the faith but also to the nation's economy.

"We not only repose our faith in Ganga, but our economy is also linked to the river. It is our responsibility to make people aware of the cleanliness of the Ganga," he said.

Adityanath who also launched a theme song for the yatra said Ganga is a symbol of faith and all Indians consider it a part of their heritage and tradition since the Sanatan period.

Recounting Modi's statement in Varanasi in 2014 in which he had said that he came there for Maa Ganga, the chief minister said that the prime minister expressed his faith by implementing the 'Namami Gange' project in the entire country.

The chief minister said that Ganga covers 2525 km in five states in the country, of which, it covers the longest distance of 1025 km in Uttar Pradesh.

"The responsibility of its cleanliness is with of all us. In view of this, the state government has taken many steps to make Ganga clean and ever-flowing," the chief minister said.

He said that 14 crore litres of sewage was flowing in Ganga through Sisamau's drain in Kanpur and this practice had been going on for 128 years.

"But due to the Namami Gange project, today, not a single drop of sewage is flowing into the river. There was a time when not a single aquatic animal was left due to Jajmau drain in Kanpur. It is the result of the project that today, big fishes can be found there," he said.

He said enough water is available in the Ganga basin to cater to the needs of 40 per cent of the land area of the country.

"The government has decided that 21 municipal bodies and 1038 gram panchayats in the districts from which the Ganga Yatra will pass, will practice organic farming in the coming years," he said, adding Ganga Park, Ganga Talab and Ganga Maidan will be constructed on the banks of the river.

The chief minister said that without a clean Ganga, the grand Kumbh which was organised in the state last year would not have been possible in Prayagraj.

"Around 25 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam and gave a new height to this event. The devotees were able to get this opportunity after several decades due to the prime minister," he added.