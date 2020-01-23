Home Nation

12,828 passengers screened for novel coronavirus infection, no positive case yet

Thermal screening is being done at the international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin.

Published: 23rd January 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

People wear face masks as they wait for arriving passengers at Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said that 12,828 passengers from 60 flights have been screened till Thursday for Novel Coronovirus (nCoV) symptoms, but no case of the infection has been detected in India so far.

The update from the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry comes amidst reports that travel to and from Wuhan and four other cities in China have been restricted as about 570 confirmed cases of nCoV have been diagnosed leaving patients dead.

Wuhan was the epicentre of the viral infection that is being seen in humans for the first time.

Back home, as of now, thermal screening is being done at the international airports of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin.

A statement by the ministry said that rapid response teams of the states had been trained in the management of MERS-CoV outbreak (a similarly placed virus, reported from the Middle East) in the year 2014.

“More recently these rapid response teams of all states and regional directors of this ministry have also been trained in November-December, 2019 on the management of high-risk pathogens in the context of Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” it added.

Explainer: What's a coronavirus and why is the world panicking about the Chinese outbreak?

The release by the government also said that the situation is being closely monitored by the top officials of the ministry in close coordination with other concerned ministries and departments in the states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Novel Coronovirus airport screening Union Health and Family Welface Ministry
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp