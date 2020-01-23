Home Nation

23 units producing non-biodegradable items closed in J&K: PCB

Sharma said special efforts have been made by the Board to deal with non-biodegradable items and 23 units, which were producing these banned items, have been closed so far.

Published: 23rd January 2020 09:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 09:42 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

JAMMU: Over 20 units producing non-biodegradable items have been closed in Jammu and Kashmir, the Pollution Control Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

PCB Member Secretary B M Sharma informed this at a meeting to review the functioning of the Board.

Sharma said special efforts have been made by the Board to deal with non-biodegradable items and 23 units, which were producing these banned items, have been closed so far.

"Regular monitoring of air and water is being done at designated sites and reports are being sent on portal of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)," he said.

Commissioner Secretary, the Department of Forests, Environment and Ecology, Sarita Chauhan urged the Board to play a more proactive role in spreading awareness among stakeholders and people.

"Duties and roles have to be fixed for the implementing authorities in order to make compliances to various environmental norms,' she said.

She added that the Board would issue directions to the authorities concerned to make sure that common Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) are installed in all existing and upcoming Industrial Estates and PCB would guide them in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pollution Control Board PCB
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp