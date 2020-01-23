Home Nation

Allahabad High Court grants two days parole to rape accused to take oath as MP

The counsel appearing for Rai contended that the applicant could not take oath after being elected in the Lok Sabha polls as he was in jail on charges of rape.

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted parole for two days to Atul Rai, who won last year's Lok Sabha election from Ghosi parliamentary constituency in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi.

Rai is in jail in connection with a rape case and has not yet been able to take oath as an MP because his bail plea was earlier denied by the high court.

Granting him two days parole, Justice Ramesh Sinha ordered that Rai will go to the national capital on January 29 in police custody and the police will take him back into custody on January 31, after he takes oath as Member of Parliament.

The counsel appearing for Rai contended that the applicant could not take oath after being elected in the Lok Sabha polls as he was in jail on charges of rape.

His first bail application was rejected by the High Court that was now hearing his second bail plea.

An FIR was registered against Rai on May 1 last year at Lanka Police Station, Varanasi. Thereafter, he was arrested and sent to jail.

Rai contested from Ghosi parliamentary constituency and was declared the winner when the results were announced on May 19. He could not take oath because he was not granted bail.

