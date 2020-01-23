Cabinet nod to six-month extension for OBC panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave the nod for extension of the term of the commission to examine the issue of Sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) by another six months.

The commission has sought additional time to scrutinise submissions and errors, including spellings, in the existing OBC list.

The Cabinet has also broadened the scope in terms of reference of the commission.

“The Cabinet has also approved the addition of the term of reference to the existing mandate, with the inclusion of the study of the various entries in the Central List of OBCs and recommend correction of any repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription,” the government said in a statement.

“The commission has so far interacted with all the States and Union Territories which have subcategorised OBCs, and the State Backward Classes Commissions,” added the statement.

The commission reportedly had requested the government for additional time to submit the report since the “repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription etc appearing in the existing Central List of OBCs need to be cleared”.