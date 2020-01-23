Centre allots Rs 234 crore for CAPF’s infrastructure development

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Home Ministry has approved Rs 232 crore for the development of infrastructure for personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), officials said on Wednesday.

The CAPFs are mandated to ensure internal security and secure the country’s borders with neighbouring countries.

Paramilitary forces are pressed into service in anti-Naxal, anti-terror and antiinsurgency operations, VIP protection duties, security at government installations in addition to law and order duties in states and work in difficult circumstances away from their families.

A total of Rs 216.46 crore has been sanctioned by the Union Home ministry recently for the development of infrastructure of the CAPFs and Rs 16.03 crore has been sanctioned for acquisition of land, a Home Ministry official said.

Apart from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF), the other CAPFs include the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and the Assam Rifles.

The fund will be spent mainly for the construction of residential quarters, barracks, office buildings among others, the official said.

In the Union Budget for 2019-20, a total of Rs 5,117 crore has been allocated for the development of police infrastructure, including constructions of barracks, and residential quarters.

