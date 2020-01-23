Chandigarh diary: Speed radars for traffic rules

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Park at your own peril

From February onwards, the Chandigarh Traffic Police plans to fine drivers if they park their cars and SUVs on the side of the road to talk on mobile. Challans will be issued to such drivers on three busy of the city — Dakshin Marg, Madhya Marg and Udyog Path. First-time offenders will be fined `500 and subsequent offences will cost `Rs 1,000.

Speed radars for traffic rules

The Chandigarh Traffic Police have installed six-speed radars with LED screens in various areas of the city. Some of the locations include the area near CRPF camp towards Hallo Majra light point, towards poultry farm roundabout, between Gurdwara and Kali Bari light points, road separating Sector 45 and 46, towards transport chowk in the city. The high-end gadget can detect the speed of an approaching vehicle, which is then displayed on the LED screen. If the speed is under 50 km per hour on the screen, the message of ‘Thank You’ is flashed. Vehicles moving at a speed above 50 km and below 60 km will see ‘Slow Down’ message on the screen. Speed above 60 km will result in the LED showing a caution note of ‘Danger’ for motorists.

New link to Mohali

The Chandigarh Administration plans to construct a new bypass from the high-level bridge at Dadu Majra to the UT boundary on the Mullanpur side for another route to Mohali. It has completed the formalities to acquire 13 acres of land. The new road will connect Highway No. 21 with Sector 39. Over 100 trees are likely to be felled down for the project. Most of these trees are on the land of farmers acquired by the UT administration. A survey of trees will be done by the horticulture department for compensating the farmers. The administration has already conducted a social impact analysis of the road project.

Fight over eco-sensitive zone

The Chandigarh Administration has written to the Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change that it should not accept the demand of the Punjab Government for declaring only a 100-metre area around Sukhna Lake as an eco-sensitive zone. In its letter, the UT administration wrote that for the area falling in Chandigarh around Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, the Ministry of Forest has already declared an area of 2 to 2.75 km an ESZ in 2017. A similar proposal was sent to the Centre by Punjab in 2015 was not accepted.