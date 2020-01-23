Home Nation

Gujarat: Disgruntled BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar withdraws resignation

Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani too had expressed confidence that Inamdar would reconsider his decision.

Published: 23rd January 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Ketan Inamdar, BJP MLA from Savli in Vadodara district of Gujarat, announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing his resignation as a legislator.

Inamdar, who met Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani in Vadodara, said the state government had given him an assurance that all pending issues of his constituency will be resolved.

"I was unhappy because many projects were getting delayed. Electricity connection of Savli municipality was cut by the authorities for not paying bills. I have been given assurance that all these issues will be resolved. So I have decided to withdraw my resignation," he told reporters.

Vaghani said he had asked the concerned authorities to restore the electricity connection.

"Inamdar was only unhappy. It was not a mutiny (against the party). This issue is over. He will withdraw his resignation," he said.

Earlier during the day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani too had expressed confidence that Inamdar would reconsider his decision.

"Ketanbhai is a responsible MLA. Our government is always serious about resolving issues concerning our legislators and people. Jitubhai (Vaghani) is in touch with Inamdar to understand his feelings. I am sure everything will be alright in the end," Rupani had said before the meeting.

According to Inamdar, his main demands were a lift irrigation project for farmers of Savli, a hospital at Savli GIDC, upgrading of the existing hospital and better compensation to farmers.

In his resignation letter sent to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Wednesday, Inamdar had alleged that some senior government officials and ministers were ignoring him and his constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Vadodara Ketan Inamdar
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp