IED blast in Imphal West, no casualties reported so far

By ANI

IMPHAL: An improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurred at Nagamapal RIMS road in Imphal West on early Thursday morning.

Security forces have reached the spot to probe the matter. More details are currently awaited.

This comes days after troops of Assam Rifles along with police apprehended two underground cadres of the United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) from Manipur's Imphal.

Both apprehended underground cadres have been handed over to the police for further investigation, Eastern Command said on Monday.

"Troops of #AssamRifles in an #Op with Police apprehended 2 Underground (UG) cadres of United Tribal Liberation Army from Imphal, Manipur on 19 Jan. Those apprehended have been handed over to the police for further investigations," Eastern Command had said in a tweet.