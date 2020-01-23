Jharkhand Cabinet expansion due to Chaibasa incident

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Cabinet expansion, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, has been deferred due to the killings of seven villagers at Buru-Gulikera under Gudri Police Station in Chaibasa.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, after his return from Chaibasa, briefed Governor Droupadi Murmu about the incident and requested her to extend the date for Cabinet expansion.

“It would not be proper if the Cabinet expansion takes place on Friday when the entire state is aggrieved by incident which took place in Chaibasa and hence, I have requested the Governor to extend the date to some other day,” said Soren.