JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath speak in different tones while addressing CAA awareness rally in Agra

LUCKNOW: Newly elected BJP chief JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appeared to be on different pages while addressing a rally under CAA outreach programme to increase awareness on the newly amended law.

While Nadda reiterated that the law was meant to accord citizenship instead of stripping anyone of it, UP CM Yogi Adityanath once again cautioned protestors against repeating anti-India slogans during their stir while addressing a public rally in Agra on Thursday.

The BJP national president was flanked by CM Yogi, deputy CM Keshav Maurya, UP BJP Chief Swantantra Dev Singh, UP Power Minister Shrikant Sharma and others at Kothi Meena Bazar ground in Agra to sensitize people over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as part of BJP’s Jan Jagaran Abhiyan.

The Thursday rally in Agra assumed significance as it was organized in the heart of the Braj region, which is close to Aligarh, where anti-CAA protests are continuing.

Moreover, the venue was just 70 km away from Firozabad, the city that witnessed widespread protests against CAA after Friday ‘namaz’ on December 20.

Half a dozen people were killed as protestors clashed with police in the glass city.

Delivering the inaugural speech UP CM Yogi Adityanath made it clear that his government had not mellowed down while dealing with the protestors.

“In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest but peacefully. If anyone will try to breach the peace and indulge in violence and anti-national activities, the government will deal with him in its own way,” said CM Yogi at the rally.

He maintained that freedom of speech and expression did not give the liberty to anyone to rant anti-India slogans. “We know how to deal with such elements,” he said.

Referring to the stir being spearheaded by women, the CM said that those who were indulging in violence, arson and vandalism in the name of protest everywhere till yesterday on the call of SIMI and PFI, had understood that they would have to pay for their actions as their illegal properties would be seized.

“Like cowards, now they've pushed their women and children forward as shield and hiding behind them. But our administration and police will find its own way to tackle this situation as well,” said the CM.

Later while taking over the stage, BJP chief JP Nadda that PM Modi has achieved in eight months of his second tenure, the Congress could not do it in the past 70 years.

Nadda, in a reference to CAA, abrogation of Art 370, 35 A and Ayodhya issue, claimed that the PM had shown the political will and unprecedented courage to take difficult decisions that had been hanging fire for the last 70 years.

The BJP chief also accused the opposition of instigating people, especially the Muslims, to indulge in violence in the name of protests.

“Opposition have taken up the task of instigating trouble and unrest in the name of CAA,” said Nadda while exhorting people to support all those decisions taken by Modi government which were in the national interest.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties on Thursday slammed CM Yogi for warning anti-CAA protesters that "Kashmir wali azadi" slogans raised by them will be treated as sedition.