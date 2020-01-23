Minor girl injured in Manipur blast

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A minor girl was injured in a bomb blast in Manipur capital Imphal on Thursday.

The police said the explosion, which occurred on the Nagamapal-RIMS road at around 5 am, injured a 10-year-old girl and damaged some shops.

Following the blast, senior police officers visited the site and began an investigation. So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility. A similar explosion had taken place in the city on December 28 in which two persons were injured.

The latest incident comes just three days ahead of the celebration of the Republic Day. The militant groups in the Northeast call for a boycott of the Republic Day and the Independence Day every year.

