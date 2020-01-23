Home Nation

NIA to bring disgraced Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh to Delhi

Singh was caught while transporting two militants, Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and a lawyer Irfan Ahmed in a vehicle to Jammu on January 11.

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Disgraced Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh will be brought to Delhi over the weekend, said sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is questioning the dismissed officer in Jammu on Thursday.

The NIA is investigating him for helping terrorists. According to sources, Davinder Singh was brought to Jammu on a transit remand and a formal remand from the NIA court will be taken on Thursday.

On Wednesday, fresh raids were carried out by the NIA at Singh's residences in Srinagar.

According to sources, the two militants and the lawyer had plans to travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

The case was transferred to the NIA after initial investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Singh has been dismissed from the service and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday forfeited the commendation medal and

