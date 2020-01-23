Home Nation

Only one cure for them: Union Minister's threat to fix 'anti-national' JNU, Jamia students

'This Act is about giving citizenship and not taking it away', Sanjeev Balyan said and added that as compared to JNU and Jamia, there are more students in Meerut College who support CAA.

Published: 23rd January 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MEERUT: Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan on Wednesday said that if people from Western Uttar Pradesh are given 10 per cent reservation in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, then nobody will be able to make anti-national slogans.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here, Balyan said that after this Act was passed, there were attempts to create unrest in Western Uttar Pradesh, whether it is Muzzafarnagar, Meerut or Bijnor.

"Where did these people come from? Why did they come out on the streets?" Balyan asked.

'This Act is about giving citizenship and not taking it away', he said and added that as compared to JNU and Jamia, there are more students in Meerut College who support the CAA.

Later, Balyan said, "Main Rajnath ji se nivedan karoonga, jo JNU, Jamia mein desh ke virodh mein naare lagate hain inka ilaaj ek hi hai, pashchim Uttar Pradesh ka wahan 10 per cent reservation karwa do, sabka ilaaj kar denge, kisi ki zarurat nahi padne ki (Those who raise anti-national slogans in JNU and Jamia, there is only one treatment... I would request Rajnath ji to give 10 per cent reservation to Western Uttar Pradesh there."

In Meerut, Singh participated in the awareness campaign organised by the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

