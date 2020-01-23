Home Nation

Uttarakhand HC issues notice to ex-CMs over rent dues

The notices were sent on the plea challenging the ordinance issued by the government which gave relief to the former chief ministers in the form of waiving of dues.

Published: 23rd January 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand High Court

Uttarakhand High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: The Nainital High Court has sent notices to former chief ministers asking them to submit rent of their government houses as well as the other allowances. The court has given them time till February 11 to submit their response in the matter.

The court also issued notice to the Uttarakhand government.

A single judge Dehradun bench of the Nainital High Court issued notices to former chief ministers -- Ramesh Pokhariyal, Vijay Bahuguna and B.C. Khanduri on Wednesday.

The notices were sent on the plea challenging the ordinance issued by the government which gave relief to the former chief ministers in the form of waiving of dues.

The ordinance was later ratified in the assembly and made into a law according to which former chief ministers will get relief from paying rent at market rates.

The petitioner claimed that the law is wrong in giving a waiver to the former chief ministers and is unconstitutional and there is no public purpose involved in this.

The court had earlier ordered former chief ministers to vacate government houses and pay their dues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand High Court ex chief ministers rent due
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp