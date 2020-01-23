Uttarakhand HC issues notice to ex-CMs over rent dues

By IANS

DEHRADUN: The Nainital High Court has sent notices to former chief ministers asking them to submit rent of their government houses as well as the other allowances. The court has given them time till February 11 to submit their response in the matter.

The court also issued notice to the Uttarakhand government.

A single judge Dehradun bench of the Nainital High Court issued notices to former chief ministers -- Ramesh Pokhariyal, Vijay Bahuguna and B.C. Khanduri on Wednesday.

The notices were sent on the plea challenging the ordinance issued by the government which gave relief to the former chief ministers in the form of waiving of dues.

The ordinance was later ratified in the assembly and made into a law according to which former chief ministers will get relief from paying rent at market rates.

The petitioner claimed that the law is wrong in giving a waiver to the former chief ministers and is unconstitutional and there is no public purpose involved in this.

The court had earlier ordered former chief ministers to vacate government houses and pay their dues.