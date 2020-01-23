Home Nation

With Commissioner as V-C, Chhattisgarh journalism university loses out on academic scholarships

Along with university teachers, the ‘repeated postpone’ of the appointment has also affected the student community perplexed over whether the process to select the V-C is simply delayed or derailed. 

Published: 23rd January 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: It has been almost a year since a state-run journalism and mass communication university in Chattisgarh has been functioning without a full-time Vice-Chancellor.

Kushabhau Thakre University of journalism and mass communication (KTUJM) stares at uncertainty over lack of academic scholarships due to delay over the appointment of its Vice-Chancellor.

Along with university teachers, the ‘repeated postpone’ of the appointment has also affected the student community perplexed over whether the process to select the V-C is simply delayed or derailed. 

After the present government took charge in Chhattisgarh in November 2018, former V-C Mansingh Parmar tendered his resignation in March 2019. 

Acamedicians claim that this is the first time since Chattisgarh came into existence that any state-run university is funtioning without a V-C for this long.

Meanwhile, the state government has assigned the Raipur commissioner R Churendra to assume the responsibility of V-C as additional charge for the time being. 

Although his term lapsed in September 2019, the Commissioner continued for another four months. In fact, an official circular regarding the extension of his term was only issued last week.

“The official circular doesn’t specify how long the Raipur commissioner continue to work in his additional capacity and this is creating an environment of distress both among the faculty members and the students," cited the university staff on condition of anonymity.

“Not just academics but even the administrative functioning of the university are being badly affected,” a senior professor of the University told the Express.

According to government officials, applications were already extended last year for an appointment of the V-C.

However, Express has learnt that no final decision has so far been taken, owing to some alleged differences between the Rajbhawan and the state government over the choice of candidate.

A senior professor of the University on the other hand, however, has filed a petition in the high court challenging the decision of the state government on entrusting additional charge of V-C to the Commissioner. The high court has asked the government to respond.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chattisgarh Kushabhau Thakre University
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp