World heritage city Jaipur, Gujarat’s stepwell to be part of R-Day tableaux 

The Defence Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments. 

Published: 23rd January 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Performers from different states rehearse ahead of the forthcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Walled City of Jaipur and Gujarat’s iconic stepwell in Patan, both UNESCO world heritage, and the 550th anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev will be thematically showcased among the host of tableaux in the Republic Day Parade this year, officials said on Wednesday.Out of the total 22 tableaux, 16 will be of various states and UTs and six of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). They were unveiled at an event held at the Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday.

The Defence Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments. The Walled City of Jaipur, which was accorded the UNESCO World Heritage tag in 2019, will be the overriding theme of the Rajasthan tableau that will depict the Pink City’s architectural grandeur and the state’s vibrant culture reflected in its folk songs and dances.

Sikhism’s architectural and cultural heritage will be portrayed in its tableau, with messages ‘Kirat Karo’, ‘Naam Japo’ and ‘Vand Chhako’, which form the cornerstone of Sikhism, depicted in panels.Gujarat’s architectural wonder Rani Ki Vav will be the centrepiece of the state’s tableau, complemented with folk culture and dances performed by artistes.    

Rani Ki Vav or Queen’s Stepwell initially built by Rani Udayamati as a memorial to her husband King Bhimdev I in the 11th century in Patan district of the state was inscribed into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2014.Other states which will take part in the grand parade are Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, UP and Karnataka.        With agency inputs

No entry for Noida vehicles on rehearsal
Entry of commercial vehicles to Delhi from Noida will be barred from 11 pm on Wednesday till the end of Republic Day rehearsal on Thursday, Noida Traffic Police said, adding similar restrictions would be in place from 11 pm on Jan 25 and 26.

