Home Nation

Centre destroying country's future through CAA and NRC: Medha Patkar

The veteran social activist also alleged that the government was trying to divert the people's attention from the core issue through these things.

Published: 24th January 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Medha Patkar (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran social activist Medha Patkar on Thursday accused the Centre of conspiring to destroy the future of the country through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Speaking at a public meeting organised by People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) in suburban Bandra, she also alleged that the government was trying to divert the people's attention from the core issue through these things.

"CAA, NRC and NPR- these things are part of the central government's conspiracy to destroy the future of the nation. This government is doing it for political mileage. Very cleverly it is diverting the people's attention so that it can divest the profit-making units," she said.

"The government does not have the guts to visit the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Baug, and hold talks with the protesters," she alleged.

Lauding those protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR, the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) founder said, "We salute the protesters. It is a big achievement as Muslim women, too, are participating in the protest."

On the occasion, members of the fact-finding team of PUCL narrated their experiences about the alleged police atrocities in Uttar Pradesh after the anti-CAA protests broke late last year.

Activists of different organisations were also present there.

Faisal Khan from Delhi's Khudai Khidmadgar Foundation alleged, "At least 23 persons lost their lives and several others were either arrested or detained and their properties destroyed in the violence in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of anti-CAA protests."

"Internet was shut down and prominent lawyers, activists and even mediapersons, who daredto question the violence, were picked up. Lawyers who went to police stations to enquire about those detained were themselves put behind bars in UP," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medha Patkar NRC NPR Citizenship Act CAA
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp